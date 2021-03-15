Votaries push humble cycle to big league

Cycle Manifesto demands more space

With increasing air pollution and sky-rocketing fuel prices, many people across the State have taken to bicycles. However, poor facilities and safety concerns prevent many from pedalling onto busy city roads.

Now, Cycle Mayors across the State have presented a Cycle Manifesto to all political parties ahead of the Assembly elections. “Most of the demands are not just meant for ease of cycling, but safer streets in general,” said Sahir Abdul Jabbar, Cycle Mayor of Kozhikode.

Car-free days

Some of the key demands include car-free days every week; at least a road in a district be left for cyclists and pedestrians on Sundays; cycle tracks in every district possibly near the beaches and well-connected to the main roads; earmarking 1/10th of the available parking space for cycles; and cycle lanes in all newly built roads.

To promote cycling among the public they want governments to promote electric cycles/scooters, workshops in schools, bicycle advance to government employees, and bicycle maintenance allowance. To increase safety, they suggest more colourful road signals, especially at vulnerable junctions, more motor vehicle-free zones/ pedestrian-only spaces and safe road crossing facilities for cyclists at traffic signals. More CCTVs to curb traffic violence and misbehaviour towards cyclists has also been suggested.

“By cycling more, we can check air pollution to a great extent. It is necessary to build a healthy society that is close to nature as well,” Mr. Jabbar said, adding that Kerala, being ahead of other States in several sectors, can set a model in this as well.