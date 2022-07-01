Volunteers to check substance abuse in schools, colleges: Bindu

Social defence volunteer groups will be formed in schools and colleges to monitor and prevent the increase in substance abuse among students, Minister for Higher Education and Social Justice R. Bindu has said.

She was inaugurating a public meeting organised as part of the Nashamukt (drug-free) Bharat Abhiyan campaign by the District Social Justice Office here on Friday in connection with International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking.

The Minister said the student groups could prevent use and sale of intoxicants centred around schools. The support of other department and volunteers in activities to check substance abuse would be ensured. Such activities were significant in social restructuring.

Awareness campaigns will be held at the local level across the State. From children to adults, all would be sensitised to the social, physical, and psychological consequences of substance abuse.

The Minister presented cash prizes to the winners of cultural competitions organised for school and college students as part of Nashamukt cultural day.

Minister for Transport Antony Raju presided over the function. District Collector Navjot Khosa delivered the keynote address. Sub-judge and District Legal Services Authority Secretary K. Vidyadharan, Deputy Director of Education Santhosh Kumar, and Social Justice Additional Director Jalaja were present.