Volunteers from MGU clean up Alappuzha beach

Published - September 21, 2024 07:25 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The Hindu Bureau

A team of 30 volunteers, including MSc students, PhD scholars, staff, and faculty members from the School of Environmental Sciences at Mahatma Gandhi University (MGU), on Saturday participated in a clean-up drive on the Alappuzha beach in observance of International Coastal Clean-up Day. Mahesh Mohan, Director of the School of Environmental Sciences, and Professor of Eminence E.V. Ramaswamy led the initiative. The volunteers cleaned a 100-metre stretch of the beach over the course of one hour and the trash collected was later handed over to the Alappuzha municipality for disposal.

Published - September 21, 2024 07:25 pm IST

