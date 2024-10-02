GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Voices of Tomorrow’ launched at SRV School

Published - October 02, 2024 01:44 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Winners of the quiz competition along with members of ERT214, headmistress, and officials of The Hindu.

Winners of the quiz competition along with members of ERT214, headmistress, and officials of The Hindu.

 

‘Voices of Tomorrow’, a corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative by the Ernakulam Round Table (ERT) chapter 214 in association with The Hindu In School was launched at SRV Government Model High School, Ernakulam, on Tuesday.

Launching the series, Manu Jose Pappanchery, chairman of ERT, said freedom could be attained through education. He advised students to learn and grow up to become the “Voices of Tomorrow”. Seema T.K., headmistress, said with limited resources children of the school were able to make a mark in various fields including sports. She added that events like this would help the students upskill.

Earlier, a quiz competition was organised as the first event in the series, and the winners won prizes. The girls football team that won the State-level competition of Subroto Cup was felicitated. 

Suresh Kumar Pillai, DGM - S&D, The Hindu, Kerala Cluster, and Pradeep K. Madhavan, Regional Head - S&D, The Hindu, spoke. Arun Jacob, secretary, and Mathew Varghese, treasurer of ERT 214, were present.

Published - October 02, 2024 01:44 am IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.