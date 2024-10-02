‘Voices of Tomorrow’ launched at SRV School

‘Voices of Tomorrow’, a corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative by the Ernakulam Round Table (ERT) chapter 214 in association with The Hindu In School was launched at SRV Government Model High School, Ernakulam, on Tuesday.

Launching the series, Manu Jose Pappanchery, chairman of ERT, said freedom could be attained through education. He advised students to learn and grow up to become the “Voices of Tomorrow”. Seema T.K., headmistress, said with limited resources children of the school were able to make a mark in various fields including sports. She added that events like this would help the students upskill.

Earlier, a quiz competition was organised as the first event in the series, and the winners won prizes. The girls football team that won the State-level competition of Subroto Cup was felicitated.

Suresh Kumar Pillai, DGM - S&D, The Hindu, Kerala Cluster, and Pradeep K. Madhavan, Regional Head - S&D, The Hindu, spoke. Arun Jacob, secretary, and Mathew Varghese, treasurer of ERT 214, were present.