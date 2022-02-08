Voice samples of Dileep, others collected

KOCHI

08 February 2022

Alleged conspiracy to endanger investigation officers

The Crime Branch on Tuesday collected the voice samples of actor Dileep and two others in connection with a case registered against them for allegedly conspiring to endanger the police officers involved in the investigation of the actor-assault case.

Apart from Dileep, the voice samples of his brother Anoop and brother-in-law T.N. Suraj were collected at the Chithranjali studio at Kakkanad. The samples would be sent to the forensic lab in Thiruvananthapuram for examination, said investigation sources.

The accused arrived at the studio with their lawyers around 11 a.m. The process of collection of voice samples concluded in the afternoon.

The Crime Branch registered the case against Dileep and five others after director Balachandrakumar revealed that they had conspired to endanger the investigators. The director also released audio clips to back his allegations. The forensic examination is for verifying whether the voices in the audio clips matched that of the accused.