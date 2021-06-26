Vocational training likely for those quitting drugs

KOCHI

26 June 2021 23:37 IST

Form Jagrata cells in colleges to fight drug abuse, says Bindu

Vocational training for those who undergo de-addiction is under consideration, said Minister for Social Justice R. Bindu.

She was speaking at the virtual inauguration of a month-long intense campaign against substance abuse launched by the Social Justice Department coinciding with the International Day Against Drugs on Saturday.

Dr. Bindu sought the cooperation of all departments for the rehabilitation of the de-addicted. She also called for a flawless legislation, eliminating the availability of drugs.

The Minister said the availability of drugs should be checked through the concerted efforts of the police and the Excise Departments. Jagrata cells should be formed in colleges to fight against drugs.

She said Kudumbashree should be roped in for the initiative. A webinar on the prevention and treatment of drugs-induced health disorders was also held on the occasion.