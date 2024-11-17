Vocational expo unveils creative solutions to modern challenges

A vocational expo, organised as part of the State School Science Festival in Alappuzha, has turned out to be a major draw showcasing a diverse array of innovative and profitable projects across various fields.

The expo featured 84 stalls from schools across the State with projects classified into four categories- most marketable, curriculum-related, most profitable, and most innovative. The projects covered areas such as electrical, agriculture, automobile, commerce, waste management, and tourism.

Among the highlights was an earthquake early warning system (earthquake alarm) developed by Dominic John and Leo Mathew, both students of Government Vocational Higher Secondary School, Nedumkandam in Idukki. The device comprising a connector, sound detector, buzzer, and alarm mechanism is designed to sense seismic activity. “During an earthquake, seismic waves ranging from 1 MHz to 100 Hz, along with vibrations, are generated. Our system detects P-waves, which are the first to reach the surface, enabling early alerts 10 to 15 minutes before the more destructive S-waves arrive,” explained the students, adding that it could help save lives.

Another standout project was a solar-powered plastic waste disposal machine showcased by Muhammed Sinan and Mohammed Shameen from Government Vocational Higher Secondary School, Kondotty in Malappuram, that can remove plastics from waterbodies. Equipped with a solar panel, charge controller, DC motors, camera, and printed circuit board, it can be operated remotely via a mobile phone. “By removing plastics from rivers and ponds, this device can mitigate environmental damage. Usage of solar energy also makes it cost-effective,” the duo said.

Rainy July and Amrith Raj from Government Model Vocational Higher Secondary School, Vellanad in Thiruvananthapuram, presented a low-cost starter hatchery (incubator) developed at a cost of just ₹1,280. Capable of hatching over 100 poultry eggs at a time with a hatchability rate of around 85%, the semi-automatic incubator provides an affordable solution for poultry farmers. “Chicken eggs hatch in 21 days, quail eggs in 18 days, and duck eggs in 28 days using this system,” they explained.

Other noteworthy exhibits included a scare gun to deter wild animals from entering human settlements and a face recognition app to prevent fake voting. The vocational expo concluded on Sunday, leaving visitors impressed with the creativity and ingenuity of the students.