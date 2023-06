June 14, 2023 07:09 pm | Updated 07:09 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Continuing Education Cell of Government Polytechnic College, Punalur, has invited applications for various short-term vocational courses. Diploma in Computer Application (six months), Mobile Phone Technology (four months), Aluminium Fabrication (three months), Beauty Parlour Management (two months) and Embroidery and Fashion Designing (two months) are the courses offered. For more details, contact 7025403130.