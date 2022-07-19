V.M. Sudheeran calls for review of liberalisation policy

July 19, 2022 21:55 IST

Senior Congress leader V.M. Sudheeran said here on Tuesday that the political leadership in the country was yet to recognise the seriousness of the threat posed by the economic reforms and corporatisation of the banking and insurance sectors.

Inaugurating a dharna organised by the All Kerala Bank Retirees forum in front of Raj Bhavan, Mr. Sudheeran said there had been no discussions in Parliament on the impact of the liberalisation policy initiated in 1991. The government should review the disinvestment of public sector enterprises in the country, he added.

Noting that the nationalisation of banks had extended the reach of the banking sector to the rural areas, he said banks were now harassing the common man for default of small loans while writing off the stressed assets of corporates. Mr. Sudheeran said the privatisation of banks would lead to pension fund scams.

Leaders of the All India Bank Pensioners and Retirees Confederation and the All Kerala Bank Retirees forum were among those present.