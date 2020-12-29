V.M. Muneer elected chairman of Kasaragod

In Kasaragod Municipality, UDF councillor V.M. Muneer was elected as the Chairperson on Monday. He won as the councillor from the 24 ward of Khasilane.
In the election of the Chairperson, which was conducted in the presence of returning officer K Sajith Kumar, three of the 38 council members abstained from voting.
While Mr. Muneer got 21 votes, the BJP councillor received 14 votes. Meanwhile, Shamzida Feroz of the UDF was elected as the Deputy Chairperson of the municipality. In Nileshwaram municipality, LDF candidate T.V. Shantha was elected as the new Chairperson. Kasargod Agriculture Deputy Director Susan Benjamin administered the oath of office. Meanwhile, P.P. Mohammad Rafi took over as Deputy Chairperson.
In Kanhangad, fourth ward LDF councillor from Athiyamboor K.V. Sujatha was elected as the Chairperson. She received 26 votes.
Meanwhile, B. Abdullah, councillor from ward 31 was elected as the Deputy Chairman of the municipality.
