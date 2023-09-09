ADVERTISEMENT

V.M. Kutty award for M.G. Sreekumar

September 09, 2023 08:48 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Mr. Sreekumar was chosen for the award considering his role in popularising the Mapilapattu.

The Hindu Bureau

Renowned playback singer M.G. Sreekumar has been selected for the second V.M. Kutty award instituted by the Ishal Samskarika Samithi in memory of Mapilapattu singer Kutty, who donned the mantle of Sultan in Mapilapattu. The award carries a purse of ₹50,000, a citation, and a plaque. Mr. Sreekumar, who rendered around 300 of his songs, was chosen for the award considering his role in popularising the Mapilapattu. The award will be presented to him at a ceremony to be held at Gandhi Park, Thiruvananthapuram on 15 October.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US