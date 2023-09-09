HamberMenu
V.M. Kutty award for M.G. Sreekumar

Mr. Sreekumar was chosen for the award considering his role in popularising the Mapilapattu.

September 09, 2023 08:48 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Renowned playback singer M.G. Sreekumar has been selected for the second V.M. Kutty award instituted by the Ishal Samskarika Samithi in memory of Mapilapattu singer Kutty, who donned the mantle of Sultan in Mapilapattu. The award carries a purse of ₹50,000, a citation, and a plaque. Mr. Sreekumar, who rendered around 300 of his songs, was chosen for the award considering his role in popularising the Mapilapattu. The award will be presented to him at a ceremony to be held at Gandhi Park, Thiruvananthapuram on 15 October.

