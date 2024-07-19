Vlogger surrenders in court in firearms possession case

Controversial vlogger Vicky Thug, alias Vighnesh Venu, surrendered before a court here on Friday in connection with a case for illegally carrying firearms in 2022.

A team of Excise officers had unearthed a gun, a knife, and 20 g of methamphitamine from his car during a check at Chandranagar here in 2022. He was on his way to Kochi from Bengaluru along with a friend, S. Vineeth. Although they secured a bail in the Excise case for possessing drugs, they were wanted by the police in connection with the firearms case.

A court here had earlier rejected their application for anticipatory bail. The police said Vicky and Vineeth had been hiding at different places.

When Vicky surrendered before the District Court here, Vineeth was arrested from a flat in Kochi.

