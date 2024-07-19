ADVERTISEMENT

Vlogger surrenders in court in firearms possession case

Published - July 19, 2024 09:08 pm IST - PALAKKAD

Gun, knife, 20 g of methamphitamine seized from his car during a check at Chandranagar in 2022

The Hindu Bureau

Controversial vlogger Vicky Thug, alias Vighnesh Venu, surrendered before a court here on Friday in connection with a case for illegally carrying firearms in 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT

A team of Excise officers had unearthed a gun, a knife, and 20 g of methamphitamine from his car during a check at Chandranagar here in 2022. He was on his way to Kochi from Bengaluru along with a friend, S. Vineeth. Although they secured a bail in the Excise case for possessing drugs, they were wanted by the police in connection with the firearms case.

A court here had earlier rejected their application for anticipatory bail. The police said Vicky and Vineeth had been hiding at different places.

When Vicky surrendered before the District Court here, Vineeth was arrested from a flat in Kochi.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US