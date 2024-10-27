GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Vlogger couple found dead in Parassala

Published - October 27, 2024 08:27 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

A vlogger couple was found dead in their house in Parassala on Sunday (October 27,2024).

The deceased were identified as Selvaraj, 45, and his wife Priya, 37, of Cheruvarakonam in Parassala.

They were found dead by their son, who works as a home nursing trainee in Ernakulam. Unable to contact his parents since Saturday morning, he visited his home to check on them. He found his mother’s lifeless body on a bed, while his father was hanging in the same room.

While the incident was initially considered to be double suicide case, the police suspects Selvaraj to have murdered Priya before hanging himself. The autopsy revealed strangulation injuries on Priya’s neck, with the discovery of a rope from the house further strengthening the theory, official sources said. Moreover, the bodies were found to be around two days’ old.

The circumstances behind the death is yet to be ascertained. While neighbours suggest the possibility of financial hardships following the couple’s daughter’s marriage, the police have not confirmed the theory.

The couple used to run a YouTube channel called ‘Sellu family’ that has around 18,500 subscribers.

(Suicide prevention helpline: DISHA – 1056, 0471-2552056)

