Vlogger booked for trespassing into forest

They shot visuals using helicam, scaring wild elephants

They shot visuals using helicam, scaring wild elephants

Forest officials have booked a vlogger under non-bailable sections of the Kerala Forest Act and the Wildlife protection Act for trespassing into the Mampazhathara reserve forest, shooting visuals using a helicam, and scaring wild elephants in the process.

Amala Anu, a Kilimanoor resident, had shot the visuals around six months back and it was a footage of an elephant dashing through the forest that alerted the officials.

“We have also identified three others who accompanied the vlogger and the vehicle they used. Though she had uploaded the vlog sometime back, some visuals of it went viral on social media recently. After that clip started circulating we also observed an increased inflow of visitors to the area,” says B. Dileef, Range Forest Officer, Pathanapuram Range.

Mampazhathara reserve forest, under Punalur Forest Division, is an area frequented by elephant herds and the vlog shows an elephant chasing Amala.

“The group took a detour from the forest road, entering the reserve forest without permission to shoot visuals. They used helicam that scared the animals and in the vlog you can see elephants running in panic. Apart from offences that include trespassing and disturbing a wildlife habitat, the vlogger uploaded the visuals on social media conveying a bad message to the public,” says the official, who added that entering the area without precautionary measures and the presence of forest personnel was dangerous.

“From the visuals you can see they had a narrow escape. Their charges include misguiding the public and encouraging others to break the law,” he says.

The vlogger and others have been booked under various Sections of the Kerala Forest Act (1961) and the Wildlife protection Act (1972), punishable with imprisonment for a term which may extend to seven years.

The case has been registered at the Amaband forest station and after the arrest, all the accused will be taken to the area for evidence collection.

“At present Amala Anu and the persons who accompanied her to the forest are absconding. We are also looking for persons who guided them to the elephants and they too will be booked for abetting the crime,” says Mr. Dileef.