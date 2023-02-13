ADVERTISEMENT

Vladimir Tolstoy presents medal to Kavitha Nair

February 13, 2023 12:26 am | Updated 12:31 am IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

Vladmir Tolstoy, the Russian President's advisor and great grandson of Leo Tolstoy, presenting the Dostoevsky medal to Kavitha Nair in New Delhi. | Photo Credit: TH

The literary works in Russia and India have played a key role in cementing ties between the people of the two countries, Vladimir Tolstoy, adviser to the Russian President and great-grandson of Leo Tolstoy has said.

He was speaking at a function held in New Delhi to present the Dostoevsky medal to Kavitha Nair, Deputy Director at the Russian House in Thiruvananthapuram. The medal was instituted by the Russian government for her role in organising various programmes in connection with the year long celebrations of the 200th birth anniversary of the Russian novelist.

Head of the cultural wing of the Russian embassy Oleg Osipov and First Secretary Yulia Aryaeva were present.

