HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Vladimir Tolstoy presents medal to Kavitha Nair

February 13, 2023 12:26 am | Updated 12:31 am IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau
Vladmir Tolstoy, the Russian President's advisor and great grandson of Leo Tolstoy, presenting the Dostoevsky medal to Kavitha Nair in New Delhi.

Vladmir Tolstoy, the Russian President's advisor and great grandson of Leo Tolstoy, presenting the Dostoevsky medal to Kavitha Nair in New Delhi. | Photo Credit: TH

The literary works in Russia and India have played a key role in cementing ties between the people of the two countries, Vladimir Tolstoy, adviser to the Russian President and great-grandson of Leo Tolstoy has said.

He was speaking at a function held in New Delhi to present the Dostoevsky medal to Kavitha Nair, Deputy Director at the Russian House in Thiruvananthapuram. The medal was instituted by the Russian government for her role in organising various programmes in connection with the year long celebrations of the 200th birth anniversary of the Russian novelist.

Head of the cultural wing of the Russian embassy Oleg Osipov and First Secretary Yulia Aryaeva were present.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.