V.K. Sreekandan given temporary charge of Thrissur DCC president after group clashes

Published - June 09, 2024 07:09 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau

Palakkad MP V.K. Sreekandan has been given the temporary charge of President of Thrissur District Congress Committee (DCC), amid rumours that the Thrissur DCC will be dissolved following group clashes that erupted over Lok Sabha election debacle. District Congress leaders, including DCC President Jose Vallur and UDF district convenor M.P. Vincent, may face disciplinary action.

The clashes between supporters of United Democratic Front (UDF) candidate K. Muraleedharan and the supporters of DCC leadership caused more embarrassment for the Congress than the poor performance of the party in the Lok Sabha elections.

Dramatic scenes unfolded at Thrissur DCC last Friday. DCC secretary Sajeevan Kuriachira staged a sit-in at the DCC office after he was allegedly attacked by a group of leaders, including Mr. Vallur. The DCC office witnessed ruckus for nearly five hours. The police have registered cases against 20-odd Congress workers, including the DCC president, on the complaint of Mr. Kuriachira. He was later admitted to a hospital.

There were complaints that the DCC leadership was responsible for the failure of Mr. Muraleedharan. Posters critical of the DCC leadership too appeared in Thrissur. Mr. Kuriachira was active throughout the campaign for K. Muraleedharan.

It is alleged that a few Congress workers close to DCC president Mr. Vallur attacked Mr. Kuriachira alleging that he was behind the posters against DCC leadership.

