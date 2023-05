May 10, 2023 06:24 pm | Updated 06:24 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Cabinet on Wednesday constituted a judicial commission headed by retired judge V. K. Mohanan to investigate the Tanoor boat tragedy that claimed 22 lives in Malappuram district on Sunday.

Neelakantan Unni, retired Chief Engineer, Inland Waterways of India, and Suresh Kumar, Chief Engineer, Kerala Waterways and Infrastructure Limited, are the commission members.

The Cabinet also decided to underwrite the medical expenses of those injured in the accident.