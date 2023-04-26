Vizhinjam to become a major commercial and industrial area, says K.N. Balagopal

April 26, 2023 08:49 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Vizhinjam International Seaport will not be just a cargo handling center, but the area including Vizhinjam in Thiruvananthapuram will become a major commercial and industrial area once the port project becomes a reality, says Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal.

He was speaking after inaugurating the ‘entry and exit gate complex’ at Vizhinjam International Seaport here on Wednesday.

The State government’s proposal to construct an outer ring road from Vizinjam to Navaikulam was taken keeping this in mind, said the Minister. Once the Vizhinjam project would become a reality, 80% of the cargo ships meant for different parts of the country would depart from the area. With this, one can simply imagine the endless possibilities that the Vizhinjam port would bring when the port would handle around 80% of India’s domestic cargo traffic, said Mr. Balagopal.

More business would come to Vizianjam than to Sri Lanka, Singapore, and Dubai Ports. With this, the current space and area would not be enough for industrial growth. The ₹1,000-crore ring road project had been envisaged keeping in view the development of the area with the commissioning of the port. As the industrial centers and logistics centers would come up on both sides of the ring road, the project aimed to enable industrial development of the entire project area by acquiring more land with the participation of the private sector and the public.

The minor ports in Kerala would also become commercial hubs along the coast of Kerala once the port was commissioned, said Port Minister Ahammad Devarkovil, who presided over the function. The ‘In and Out Gate Complex’ set up at the project site would facilitate the processing of container traffic at the container terminal and backup yard.

Along with the gate complex with an approximate area of 1,500 sq.m., a security building was also inaugurated. The security building is located at the main entrance of the secured port boundary after crossing the gate complex. It provides security surveillance at the main gate, truck access, and exit lanes. The building allows visual access to the gate complex and the public roadway (Port Road). The building is equipped with Central Security Monitoring and Annunciation Panels, CCTV monitors, and controls with split screen and view selection capability. The ‘In and Out Gate Complex’ including security building was constructed at a cost of ₹6,17 crore.