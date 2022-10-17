Vizhinjam stir: Solidarity committee formed in Kannur

ADVERTISEMENT

A solidarity committee has been formed in Kannur district to support the strike at Vizhinjam demanding that the construction of Adani port at Vizhinjam be stopped and an expert committee be appointed to study its impacts.

The meeting held at the Kannur Bishop's House was attended by Vicar General Monsignor Fr. Clarence Paliath.

Vizhinjam Samara Samiti Convener Fr. Labar Yesudas said that a mass dharna would be held in front of 14 collectorates on October 19.

Kannur district committee of the Vizhinjam Fishermen's Strike Solidarity Committee was formed with Dr. D. Surendranath as chairman and Anthony Norona as convener.