Vizhinjam stir: Latin archdiocese bishop to hold fast

Fishermen continue protest despite a court rap

Special Correspondent THIRUVANANTHAPURAM
September 02, 2022 23:09 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

As part of intensifying the protest against the Vizhinjam seaport, the Archbishop of the Latin Archdiocese of Thiruvananthapuram will begin a fast in front of the port from September 5.

This move comes in the wake of the court rap, which apparently has not deterred the fishermen led by the Latin Archdiocese, Thiruvananthapuram, from continuing the protest .

The representatives of the protesters on Friday made clear that the campaign that most of the demands raised by the fishermen were met by the State government was not true. The State government should issue an order listing the decision taken in response to the demands raised by the striking fishermen, the protesters said. The fishermen should also be given a fishing village by providing houses on five-cent plots.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

There would be no change in the protest venue in the wake of the High Court order, which made clear that the work on the port should not be halted in the name of the protest. Emphasising the right to hold peaceful protest, the court directed that necessary police protection be given to the officials and employees of the Adani Vizhinjam Port Pvt. Ltd. to carry out the construction works. In case the police were unable to maintain law and order at the site, the State was told to seek assistance from the Centre.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Meanwhile, the protesters marched into the construction site of the port on Friday as well, pushing aside the police barricades. The attempt by the police to block the protesters created some tension for a while in the morning. Later, the protesters forcefully entered the construction site and hoisted the protest flag. The fishermen have been stalling the work of the port since August 16.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app