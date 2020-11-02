Vizhinjam seaport work resumes after 32 days

The fishing boats and gear used to block the road to the project site and the pandal erected were removed by the agitators themselves paving the way for the resumption of the work of the seaport.

The work of the upcoming Vizhinjam international multi-purpose deep water seaport stalled for 32 days following the indefinite stir by the locals in support of the 18 point charter of demands resumed on Monday.

The seaport site became live again on September 30 after the locals withdrew the stir ‘temporarily’ following assurances given by the two-member Ministerial team and issuing of Government Order for three demands raised by the agitators.

The fishing boats and gear used to block the road to the project site and the pandal erected were removed by the agitators themselves paving the way for the resumption of the work of the seaport. The locals were up in arms soon after the Port Operations Building, the first facility of the seaport was commissioned.

The construction of the 3.1km breakwater, the critical component of the seaport, that was stalled has resumed again, official sources said. Only 700m of the breakwater had been completed so far by Adani Vizhinjam Port Private Limited (AVPPL) tasked with the execution of the ambitious seaport.

The work of the road connectivity from the NH-66 Kazhakuttam- Karode Bypass to the seaport, the dedicated 220kv gas-insulated substation to take care of the power needs of port operations, switchyard and backup yard has resumed and men are being mobilised. The movement of granite for breakwater construction has also started, official sources said.

Minister for Ports Kadanappally Ramachandran, Minister for Tourism and Devaswom Kadakampally Surendran and M. Vincent MLA met the agitators on October 28 after the two rounds of talks convened by the Secretary, Ports, Home and Vigilance, Sanjay M. Kaul and the district Collector, Navjot Singh Khosa since the stir began and failed to end the impasse.

Michael Thomas, parish priest, said they will wait for one month as promised by the Ministers to implement the demands raised by them. “If the demands are not executed by then, the stir will be resumed”, he said. The demands included jobs including crane operator in the port, for locals to supply of kerosene for the fisher folk.