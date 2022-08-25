Vizhinjam protest: talks fail to break impasse

ADVERTISEMENT

The second round of talks held between the representatives of fishermen and the cabinet sub-committee here on Wednesday failed to reach an agreement on ending the nine-day-old protest against the proposed Vizhinjam International Seaport by the fishermen led by Latin Archdiocese, Thiruvananthapuram.

With both sides sticking to their stances, the talks failed to make any headway. The State government has reiterated its stance that the work on the port project cannot be stopped. Enraged by the government’s stance, the protestors announced that they would continue the stir until their legitimate demands are met.

During the meeting, the fishermen’s representatives protested against the remarks of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan during an adjournment motion over the issue in the Assembly on Tuesday. The remarks of the Chief Minister that Vizhinjam protest was planned and participants were from outside Vizhinjam had provoked the fishermen. The demands like subsidised kerosene for the fishermen were not discussed in the meeting.

Though Ministers Antony Raju and V. Abdurahiman lent a patient hearing to the demands of the fishermen, they refused to take a clear stance on the issues raised by them, said Fr. Eugene Pereira, vicar general of the Latin Archdiocese of Thiruvananthapuram. The fishermen are also looking for a meeting with the Chief Minister, he said.

Meanwhile, the protesters continued to break into the port premises jumping over the police barricades erected in front of the port entrance. The police attempt to jot down the number of vehicles in which the protesters arrived at the venue created tension between police and protesters for some time.

Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala has urged the Chief Minister to meet the protesters to find an amicable solution to the issue. But he said the demand for stopping the work of the port cannot be agreed upon.