Vizhinjam protest should be withdrawn, says fishermen’s union

The Hindu Bureau THIRUVANANTHAPURAM
October 12, 2022 21:35 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The fishermen’s strike against the Vizhinjam port should be withdrawn against the backdrop of the State government’s decision to appoint an expert committee to study whether shoreline changes along the coast of Thiruvananthapuram are port-induced, P.P. Chittaranjan, general secretary of the Kerala State Fishermen Federation that is affiliated to the CITU, has said.

He was speaking after inaugurating the protest dharna organised in front of the Thiruvananthapuram AG’s office, under the leadership of the Kerala State Fishermen’s Federation, against the Central government’s move to open up the sea for foreign and domestic monopolies by excluding traditional fishermen from deep-sea fishing.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The Central government is planning an amendment to the law to impose heavy fines and imprisonment for fishing vessels beyond 12 nautical miles. The move would be opposed by organising a protest of thousands of fishermen in front of the Parliament, he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app