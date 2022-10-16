Vizhinjam protest: District Collector bans road blockade at Vizhinjam, Mullur today

The Hindu Bureau THIRUVANANTHAPURAM
October 16, 2022 21:46 IST

District Collector Geromic George on Sunday issued an order banning the road blockade announced by the Vizhinjam protestors led by the Latin Archdiocese, Thiruvananthapuram, at Vizhinjam Junction and Mullur on Monday.

The order also banned sloganeering along with road picketing in view of the protests organised by two groups—Vizhinjam protestors and a local collective that bats for the port project.

The ban order was issued in order to maintain the law and order situation in the area in view of the protests by two groups, said a release issued by the district administration on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the protestors made clear that they would forge ahead with the protest programmes scheduled earlier. As part of the protests, the fishermen led by the Latin Archdiocese, which spearheads the protest, would block the road at Secretariat, Attingal, Station Kadavu, Chacka, Thiruvallam, Vizhinjam, Mullur, Poovar, and Uchakkada, from 8.30 a.m.

Among the places, two groups are likely to come face to face at Vizhinjam junction and Mullur, the epic center of the fishermen’s protest against the Vizhinjam international seaport. A large posse of police will be deployed in the area on Monday taking note of the situation. City police Commissioner G. Sparjan Kumar visited Mullur on Sunday evening to assess the situation and preparation of the police.

