Vizhinjam protest: CPI(M) State Secretariat asks government to pursue legal action against those with vested interests

November 28, 2022 09:26 pm | Updated 09:26 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The CPI(M) State Secretariat has demanded that the Kerala government pursue strong legal action against those with “vested interests” trying to mislead the people and create conflict in the coastal region of Vizhinjam in the capital.

Condemning the mob violence unleashed at Vizhinjam on Sunday evening, the CPI(M) said in a statement here that organised attempts were on to disturb the peace in the coastal area and to challenge the rule of law and that these forces should be exposed before the people.

The party suggested that a forceful campaign might be necessary to convince people how intrinsically important Vizhinjam harbour project was for the development of the State.

It saw “a pattern” in the sustained efforts being made to torpedo all major development projects that the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government was trying to implement.

There were strong popular protests when the Koodankulam project, the GAIL pipeline project and the development of national highways were being taken up by the government. But the government was able to push these projects through despite the resistance, the CPI(M) said.

The State government had made all efforts to allay the apprehensions regarding the project among the fisherfolk through discussions and had made all necessary interventions to set their minds at rest. Though all efforts were made by the government to resolve outstanding issues and open a dialogue with “the small faction” that is continuing to protest, some vested interests seem to be standing in the way, the CPI(M) claimed in the statement.

The CPI(M) claimed that the development work it has undertaken in the coastal area has been well appreciated by the local people and it suspected concerted and “politically motivated” moves to erode the confidence of the people in the government.

Meanwhile, Leader of the Opposition V. D. Satheesan said the LDF government has to shoulder the entire blame for the violence at Vizhinjam on Sunday.

He said the Opposition will never support or encourage the violent turn of events at Vizhinjam. But it certainly seems that the government deliberately provoked the protesters into violence by charging the Archbishop and the Auxiliary Bishop with conspiracy and making them accused in the unruly protests.

The Opposition had demanded several times that the Chief Minister should directly involve himself in the discussions to end the fisherfolks’ protests and that the situation might go out of control if more proactive steps were not taken to take people into confidence, he said.

Mr. Satheesan also alleged that the CPI(M) and the BJP had joined hands to quell the protests over the Vizhinjam project. The coastal folk are known to react emotionally to issues, and instead of provoking them, Mr. Vijayan should put aside his ego and talk to them directly, he said.

The government’s move to make the Latin diocese compensate for the ₹200 crore losses incurred by the Adani Group can never be justified, said Mr. Satheesan. He pointed out that if so, the CPI(M) should pay up for the huge losses it has brought upon the State over the years through its violent strikes and protests.