Vizhinjam protest against the interest of country, says Minister

The protest against the Vizhinjam International Seaport, spearheaded by the Latin Archdiocese, Thiruvananthapuram, is against the interests of the nation, Fisheries Minister V. Abdurahiman has said.

The construction was launched in 2015 after a slew of studies mandated by various agencies and the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government that came to power in 2016 took forward the project as per the agreement signed by the previous government.

There was no point in now urging the Centre to stall the project after spending crores of rupees, citing the protest by a section. The State government was very sympathetic towards the demands raised by the fishermen. An expert panel was formed as demanded by the protestors to hold a study on the impact of the port project on the shoreline, apart from assuring the protestors that they would be given chance to interact with the expert panel during the time of the study.

In the case of rehabilitation of coastal erosion-hit families, the State government had already started the process to construct 500 houses in two phases at Muttathara. Further, the process to give away rent for those people sheltered in relief camps was under way as agreed by a panel comprising officials from Public Works Department and District Collector, Minister said.

In the case of kerosene, the State government held talks with the Union Minister concerned two times as the price of kerosene is fixed by the Centre. The State government has already been giving a subsidy of Rs 25 per litre. The exchequer requires around Rs 300-350 crore per year to provide the kerosene subsidy. Enhancing the subsidy further is not a practical solution as the fishing sector is now switching to petrol and diesel engines.

The State offered the protestors that it would provide a subsidy for switching to petrol and diesel engines as it is more financially viable both for the State and fishermen. The fishermen require only half of the current fuel expense if they switched to petrol or diesel engines as the mileage of these engines is almost double that of a kerosene engine, said the minister.

Further, Kerala is the only State in the country which provides compensation to fishermen on a daily basis, when fishing activities are suspended due to rough weather. All these steps taken by the State government underscore its commitment to the fishermen. But despite all these, the protestors have been continuing the protest stalling the work, which cannot be agreed upon and it is against the interest of the country, said Mr. Rahiman.

