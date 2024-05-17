Vizhinjam project will accelerate development of many ports: Gurudasan

Port development will accelerate the development of a place and once the Vizhinjam port becomes operational, the stage will be set for the development of various ports across the State, including Kollam, former Minister P.K. Gurudasan said here on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

He was inaugurating a seminar on ‘Port Development and Employment’ organised in connection with the 58th State conference of the Kerala Gazetted Officers’ Association (KGOA). The seminar observed that the Vizhinjam international port will bring in huge economic development in Kerala and the State should make extensive preparations for the opening of the port.

The panel also pointed out that Kerala was the only place in India with natural facilities for port development and these possibilities should be utilised to the maximum. Port development had a very important role to play in economic development and in avoiding brain drain and money drain from the State, said Kerala Maritime Board (KMB) chairman N.S. Pillai.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cargo transportation

“Water transport of freight costs 25% less than road transport. Reducing road transport can also bring down pollution due to carbon emissions. The volume of cargo transported by road should be regulated. Hazardous cargo should be transported by sea and shipping companies should be provided with facilities for this,” he said.

Kerala Cashew Board chairman A. Alexander said the current crisis in the cashew sector can be overcome through port development.

The seminar also evaluated that the development of ports, including Kollam, can trigger huge changes in various sectors including tourism and traditional industries like cashew, coir and fisheries.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.