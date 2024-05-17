GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Vizhinjam project will accelerate development of many ports: Gurudasan

Seminar on port development points out that Kerala is the only place in India with natural facilities for port development and these possibilities should be utilised to the maximum

Published - May 17, 2024 07:16 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau

Port development will accelerate the development of a place and once the Vizhinjam port becomes operational, the stage will be set for the development of various ports across the State, including Kollam, former Minister P.K. Gurudasan said here on Friday.

He was inaugurating a seminar on ‘Port Development and Employment’ organised in connection with the 58th State conference of the Kerala Gazetted Officers’ Association (KGOA). The seminar observed that the Vizhinjam international port will bring in huge economic development in Kerala and the State should make extensive preparations for the opening of the port.

The panel also pointed out that Kerala was the only place in India with natural facilities for port development and these possibilities should be utilised to the maximum. Port development had a very important role to play in economic development and in avoiding brain drain and money drain from the State, said Kerala Maritime Board (KMB) chairman N.S. Pillai.

Cargo transportation

“Water transport of freight costs 25% less than road transport. Reducing road transport can also bring down pollution due to carbon emissions. The volume of cargo transported by road should be regulated. Hazardous cargo should be transported by sea and shipping companies should be provided with facilities for this,” he said.

Kerala Cashew Board chairman A. Alexander said the current crisis in the cashew sector can be overcome through port development.

The seminar also evaluated that the development of ports, including Kollam, can trigger huge changes in various sectors including tourism and traditional industries like cashew, coir and fisheries.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.