Vizhinjam power substation to be commissioned tomorrow

February 20, 2023 07:55 pm | Updated 07:55 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The work on the proposed Vizhinjam International Seaport will receive a major momentum with the commissioning of a 220 KV Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Substation with three transformers on the port premises on Wednesday.

According to the port authorities, the new power station will provide reliable, uninterrupted power supply for the proposed container terminal at Vizhinjam, which contains all the features of a modern first-class terminal.

In order to facilitate the supply of power to the container terminal and back-up yard, the substation building is provided inside the port premises, which will step down the power from 220 KV to 33KV/11KV. All necessary provisions are made in the design and installation of the electrical system considering the present as well as future electrical requirements of the container terminal and back-up yard, say the port authorities.

The substation building is equipped with the following facilities: three transformers, switchboards, control equipment, etc. to allow the distribution of electrical supply to the various parts of the site at the required voltage levels.

Further, it is provided with an electrical panel area, air handling unit (AHU) room, control room, UPS room, battery room, store, toilet facilities, etc., and monitoring and control systems. Power cabling and fibre optic communications from the substation to quay cranes at 66kV, and power cabling from the substation to the reefer area have been provided. Provision of power cabling to the buildings, gate complex, and to terminal light towers has also been made.

The substation and control room is a Reinforced Cement Concrete (RCC) structure with a shallow foundation having a total plan area of 1,163 sq.metre, including transformer area that is located in the utility area, west of the gate complex. Smaller compact substations and electrical rooms are provided at various locations for facilitating the power to the container terminal and back-up yard areas as well.

A Diesel Generator (DG) shed building has also been set up adjacent to the substation building for accommodating DG sets that will be used as power back-up in case of any power shutdown, say the authorities. Port Minister Ahammad Devarkovil will inaugurate the substation at a function to be presided over by General Education Minister V. Sivankutty. Power Minister K. Krishnankutty will switch on the generator at the function.