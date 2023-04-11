Vizhinjam ports gets official brand name

April 11, 2023 08:26 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The State government has decided to brand the Vizhinjam port as ‘Vizhinjam International Seaport’ – a public-private-partnership (PPP) venture of the Government of Kerala and Adani Vizhinjam Port Pvt Ltd (AVPPL). The decision has been taken against the backdrop of the State government’s dream project being known in the name of the contracting company Adani Group during the construction phase, said a statement from the office of Port Minister Ahammad Devarkovil recently.

The decision to brand the port so was taken by the Minister of Ports in the monthly project review meeting held recently. A new name and a logo, mutually agreed upon by the State government and the concessionaire company, are expected to put an end to any uncertainty in this regard. Of the ₹7,525-crore all-weather port project, around ₹5,246 crore is being shouldered by the State government.

The decision to brand the port comes ahead of the first phase of its commissioning in September this year. The official logo will be released soon. The State Cabinet meeting held last week gave government guarantee for a ₹3,600-crore loan sought by the Vizhinjam International Seaport Limited (VISL) from the Housing and Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO) to meet the expenses of the port and allied works.

