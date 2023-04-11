ADVERTISEMENT

Vizhinjam ports gets official brand name

April 11, 2023 08:26 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The State government has decided to brand the Vizhinjam port as ‘Vizhinjam International Seaport’ – a public-private-partnership (PPP) venture of the Government of Kerala and Adani Vizhinjam Port Pvt Ltd (AVPPL). The decision has been taken against the backdrop of the State government’s dream project being known in the name of the contracting company Adani Group during the construction phase, said a statement from the office of Port Minister Ahammad Devarkovil recently.

The decision to brand the port so was taken by the Minister of Ports in the monthly project review meeting held recently. A new name and a logo, mutually agreed upon by the State government and the concessionaire company, are expected to put an end to any uncertainty in this regard. Of the ₹7,525-crore all-weather port project, around ₹5,246 crore is being shouldered by the State government.

The decision to brand the port comes ahead of the first phase of its commissioning in September this year. The official logo will be released soon. The State Cabinet meeting held last week gave government guarantee for a ₹3,600-crore loan sought by the Vizhinjam International Seaport Limited (VISL) from the Housing and Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO) to meet the expenses of the port and allied works.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US