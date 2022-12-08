  1. EPaper
Vizhinjam port work begins after months-long uncertainty

December 08, 2022 09:14 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Ending months-long uncertainty, around 20 trucks carrying boulders for the breakwater construction reached the site of Vizhinjam International Transshipment Deepwater Multi-purpose Seaport on Thursday morning.

Mainly preparatory works were carried out on the day. However, completing the works on the 3.1 km-long breakwater construction is the immediate focus of the concessionaire company – Adani Vizhinjam Port Private Limited, which develops the port in landlord model with a Public Private Partnership component on a design, build, finance, operate and transfer (“DBFOT”) basis.

Two barges are already in service to bring material to the port, while another barge would be brought to the site from Kollam in a day or two, said company sources. There have been some issues with quarrying in Tamil Nadu, which is expected to be sorted out shortly. This would pave the way for the full-scale resumption of the work on the port, said the sources.

The world-class, future-ready port is the only transshipment hub in the Indian subcontinent, closest to the international shipping routes, and is centrally located on the Indian coastline. It has a natural draft of 20-24 m and minimal littoral drift. The ₹7,525-crores port offers large-scale automation for quick turnaround of vessels with state-of-the-art infrastructure to handle Megamax containerships.

The port can handle around 1 million TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units) in the first phase and another 6.2 million TEUs will be added in subsequent phases. The construction of the port has been stalled for about three months following the strike by fishermen.

