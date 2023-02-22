Vizhinjam port to usher in fast-paced economic development, says Minister

February 22, 2023 08:47 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Vizhinjam International Seaport will script a new chapter in the development of the State, Ports Minister Ahammad Devarkovil has said.

Speaking after commissioning the newly built 33 kV/11 kV substation on the Vizhinjam port premises here on Wednesday, Mr. Devarkovil said if the State goes ahead with proper planning, the port can usher in fast-paced economic development.

Stating that the State government has already completed the necessary rehabilitation works for those who have given away land for the project, the Minister said a committee chaired by the District Collector has prepared a list of fishermen who will lose their jobs as part of the project. The government has been strict in implementing the compensation package in a time-bound manner, he said.

The State government has also implemented a ₹100-crore rehabilitation package for fishermen instead of the ₹20-crore package recommended by the Central government, he said, adding that If anyone eligible has been left out of the list, the officials have been instructed to bring them under the scope of the package.

The Minister said the government has been working hard along with local residents and the contracting company to make it possible for the first ship to call at the port by Onam this year. Works on rail connectivity is also progressing fast.

The government has also completed the construction of a building at a cost of ₹50 crore to provide skill training to employees required for the port under the aegis of the additional skill acquisition programme (ASAP). Further, steps have been taken for setting up an industrial corridor exclusively for the port. The government also plans to develop new minor ports and related industries along the 590-km-long coastline of the State, said Mr. Devarkovil.

The newly commissioned substation draws electricity to the Vizhinjam port from Kattakada. For this purpose, the construction of the main gas-insulated substation for supplying electricity to Mukkola via Balaramapuram through a 220-kV line was completed earlier. From there, the power will be stepped down to 33 kV and connected to the port’s 33-kV substation through a 4-m underground cable. This will again be stepped down to 11 kV and transmitted through switchgear to the port’s switching station.