Vizhinjam port to stamp its identity with new logo today

September 19, 2023 07:35 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

With the first phase of work on the Vizhinjam International Seaport, the flagship project of Kerala, nearing completion, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will unveil the Vizhinjam seaport’s logo on Wednesday.

The port’s logo is expected to give the facility a new identity and mark its space in the global maritime trade. The port will witness a flurry of development activities in the coming months. The first ship with an initial order of cranes for the port will call at Vizhinjam Seaport on October 4 at 4 p.m.

The second ship is set to arrive on October 28 and two more will be reaching the Vizhinjam Port by November 11 and 14, this year. A project cargo vessel titled Zhen Hua 15 has embarked on a voyage to Kerala from the East China Sea with one quay crane and two yard cranes fabricated in China for the Vizhinjam seaport on August 31. The port authorities here had placed an order for a total of eight quay cranes (rail-mounted) and 24 yard cranes (cantilever rail-mounted gantry) with a company named M/s ZPMC (Zhenhua Port Machinery Company) based in Shanghai, China.

Minister for Ports Ahammad Devarkovil will preside over the function to be held at Hotel Mascot in Thiruvananthapuram. Minister Finance K.N. Balagopal will launch the redesigned website of Vizhinjam International Seaport Ltd, (VISL), the special purpose company formed by the State government.

Minister for Industries P. Rajeev will launch its social media channels. A presentation on the project is to be made by the Managing Director, Adeela Abdulla. K.S. Srinivas, Principal Secretary (Ports), will welcome the gathering while Rajesh Jha, CEO and MD of Adani Vizhinjam Ports Private Ltd (AVPPL), will propose the vote of thanks.