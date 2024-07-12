Vizhinjam port to handle 50% more cargo than expected quantity: Karan Adani

In 1991, when the Vizhinjam port project was first announced, the coastal village was just another village with ordinary prospects. Now, this port is going to be one of the world’s top destinations for global container shipping, Karan Adani, managing director of Adani Ports and SEZ Limited (APSEZ), has said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing the gathering at the Vizhinjam International Seaport during a reception organised for the first mother vessel that called at the port by the State government in association with the APSEZ, Mr. Adani announced that the port developer would complete the first phase of works before the scheduled Phase 1 deadline in December this year.

“Around 600 metres of operational quay length has been completed, and we are preparing 7,500 container yard slots to accept cargo. While we are expected to handle one million TEUs (Twenty-Foot Equivalent Unit) per annum in Phase 1, we are confident that we will handle 1.5 million TEUs — 50% more,” said Mr. Adani.

ADVERTISEMENT

On the completion of all the four phases of the project by 2028–29, the Kerala government and the Adani Vizhinjam Port would have invested a total of ₹20,000 crore in the public-private partnership (PPP) project. The public hearing for the port’s master plan had just been completed.

“As soon as we receive the environmental clearance and other regulatory approvals, the Adani Group will begin work immediately on the port’s remaining phases – and this could begin as early as October this year,” said Mr. Adani.

“In addition to the direct port infrastructure, we are also focussing on ancillary developments in the immediate neighbourhood, including a modern fishing harbour, bunkering facilities, an outer ring road to serve the area, a seafood park, cruise tourism facilities, and an industrial corridor. We have already created over 2,000 direct and indirect jobs in construction, operations, and other segments, and now, with these wide-ranging developments, we will create more than 5,500 additional direct and indirect employment opportunities right here in Vizhinjam,” he added.

Further, through the Adani Skill Development Centre, thousands of young women and men with advanced specialised skills relevant to the maritime sector would be equipped, and these high-level vocational skills would make them highly-sought-after both in India and abroad, he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.