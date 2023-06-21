Vizhinjam port to be commissioned in May 2024, says Minister

June 21, 2023 08:58 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Minister for Ports Ahammad Devarkovil on Wednesday said the commissioning of the first phase of the international container transshipment port at Vizhinjam could be done in May 2024.

Addressing a Meet-the-Press programme here, the Minister said construction of the breakwater had been completed in around 2,350 metres of the total 3,100 metres required. With the completion of work of 400-metre berth of the 800 metre required, ships could start calling at the port.

Mr. Devarkovil said the first ship carrying cranes to the site from China would call at the port by September. There was no shortage of boulders for the construction of breakwater. Apart from fetching boulders from Tamil Nadu, around seven quarries were operational in the State to meet the demand. Boulders brought for the port work would be stored here and the work would resume soon after the monsoon season.

In reply to a question on the delay in handing over land required for the construction of a compound wall around the site, the Minister said the land nearby was owned by the Latin diocese, Vizhinjam. A church had to be relocated for acquiring the land. Though the relocation of the church had been agreed upon in talks earlier, the church had recently put forth some demands. The government would take a call on these demands soon and solve the issue, Mr. Devarkovil said.

The State would also develop 17 minor ports to ensure coastal shipping of cargo, which would decongest roads in a significant way. Soon a detailed project report would be prepared, he said.

Recently, Karan Adani, Chief Executive Officer, APSEZ, announced in Mumbai that the ₹7,700-crore port would be fully commissioned by May 2024.