Vizhinjam port rail connectivity: MP seeks intervention of Railway Minister

‘Insistence on right of way above tunnel will take away advantages of underground construction’

‘Insistence on right of way above tunnel will take away advantages of underground construction’

John Brittas, MP, has written to Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw seeking steps to make the rail connectivity to Vizhinjam International Deepwater Multipurpose Seaport a reality.

In a letter to the Minister, Mr. Brittas said the port had now been classified as a non-major port, despite it having features to be classified as a major port under the Sagarmala programme or any other suitable programmes, which would enable the port to get financial assistance from the Union government in providing last-mile rail connectivity.

Further, the Southern Railway has recently raised the estimated detailed project report (DPR) cost of the underground rail connectivity envisaged by the State government from Balaramapuram to the port from ₹1,053 crore to ₹2,014 crore without providing any valid explanations. The DPR for constructing an underground rail tunnel of 9.02-km length in the total 10.7-km route to the port was prepared by Konkan Rail Corporation Ltd .

In addition, the Southern Railway had included a condition to acquire right of way of the land above the proposed tunnel at an additional cost, which was learnt to be more than ₹100 crore. This would take away all the advantages of an underground tunnel construction, Mr. Brittas said in the letter.

Non-govt. model

The Minister should intervene and direct the Southern Railway to withdraw the draconian condition, he said. In reply to a question on the subject in the Parliament, Railways have explained that the project has been proposed on a non-government rail model under the participatory policy of the Ministry of Railways. So, the execution and footing of the entire project cost are the responsibilities of the project proponent. The increase in estimated cost was mainly on account of land cost, cost of tunnelling, cost of permanent way and facilities of additional operating arrangements based on geographical and demographical considerations. The decision regarding right of way was taken considering geological factors and other local conditions in similar rail connectivity projects in the region, according to the reply.