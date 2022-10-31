Vizhinjam port project: Panel appointed by church-led action council to submit report in three months

ADVERTISEMENT

The seven-member panel appointed by the Latin Archdiocese-led action council to study the impact of the multi-crore Vizhinjam seaport project on the environment and livelihood of the coastal community is expected to submit its report in three months.

The action council is leading the ongoing stir against the Vizhinjam seaport.

The Janakeeya Padana Samithi (JPS) will carry out the study and submit its report in three months’ time, action council general convener Monsignor Eugene Pereira said on Monday.

The JPS is chaired by K. V. Thomas, former dean, Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies. It has as its members John Kurien, former professor, Centre for Development Studies; Terry Machado, former scientist, Centre for Earth Science Studies; K. G. Thara, former head of faculty, Institute of Land and Disaster Management; former District and Sessions Judge (Ernakulam) D. Pappachan; Probir Banerjee of PondyCAN, Puducherry, and Saritha Fernandez, an independent researcher.

In early October, the action council had announced plans for a parallel study expressing its dissatisfaction with an expert committee formed by the State government.

The action council alleged that the mandate of the government panel is restricted to studying whether the port project has caused erosion in the region, and to suggest measures, if needed, to tackle the problem.

The action council has been pressing for a comprehensive study on the environmental and livelihood impact of the project by halting the construction. But the State government has declined to give in to the demand to stop work on the project.