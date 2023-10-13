Vizhinjam port project: Kerala government enhances compensation for catamaran fishers

October 13, 2023 06:19 pm | Updated 06:19 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The State government has issued orders enhancing the compensation package for fishermen using catamarans at Vizhinjam whose livelihood was hit by the international seaport project.

Fifty-three fishermen from Vizhinjam south beach who depended on these rudimentary wooden craft for a living would now receive a compensation of ₹4.20 lakh each. The amount was enhanced from ₹82,440 per head on the recommendations of the Livelihood Impact Appraisal Committee (LIAC) and the Vizhinjam International Seaport Ltd (VISL).

Ship from China

The October 10 order on the revision has come at a time when the State government is preparing to receive a ship carrying cranes from China for the port at a much-publicised event on Sunday.

An LIAC meeting convened by the District Collector on August 31, 2022, had identified 53 catamaran fishers as eligible for compensation. Based on a VISL recommendation, the government had issued orders on February 9, 2023, sanctioning ₹82,440 per individual.

However, there arose a demand that they should be treated at par with mussel fishers who were paid ₹12.5 lakh each.

Subsequently, the LIAC that met on July 11, 2023, concluded that the catamaran owners faced partial loss of livelihood. It was decided to raise the compensation to ₹4.2 lakh each.

Based on MGNREGS wage

The amount was arrived at by adopting the current daily wage of ₹333 given to the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) workers for 180 days in a year for the seven years the breakwater construction has been in progress at Vizhinjam. The State government has decided to sanction ₹2.22 crore for making the payment. Later, VISL was tasked with submitting a formal proposal in this regard.

