Vizhinjam port: Minister meets Karan Adani

A meeting held between Ports Minister Ahammad Devarkovil and Adani Ports and SEZ CEO Karan Adani here on Saturday reviewed the progress of the construction of the Vizhinjam international seaport and discussed future investments.

According to the operational calendar prepared earlier, the first ship will call at Vizhinjam in March 2023. It was agreed to commission the first phase of the project by September 2023 on the occasion of Onam, said the Minister after the meeting.

With the commissioning of the project, a lot of employment opportunities would be created for the common folks and skilled people living in the area. The government had addressed most of the demands raised by the residents of the project site regarding rehabilitation. The rest would be resolved soon after holding a discussion with those concerned. The Adani Group also expressed its willingness to make additional investments to maximise the potential of the port, said Mr. Devarkovil.

The company has assured the Minister that necessary steps will be taken to ensure the availability of raw materials for the completion of the project.