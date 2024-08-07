GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Vizhinjam port: Kerala pledges guarantee, budgetary support for ₹2,100-crore loan from NABARD

Vizhinjam International Seaport Limited to take loan in connection with construction of seaport. State will now cancel earlier guarantee and budgetary support pledged for HUDCO loan and reissue it for more attractive NABARD loan

Published - August 07, 2024 07:59 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala government has decided to give guarantee for the Vizhinjam International Seaport Limited (VISL) to borrow ₹2,100 crore from the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) in connection with the construction of the Vizhinjam International Seaport.

The Cabinet meeting held here on Wednesday decided to approve the terms and conditions in the letter issued by NABARD for the loan with certain amendments.

Earlier, the State government had provided a guarantee to take a loan of ₹3,600 crore from HUDCO (Housing and Urban Development Corporation) as part of the construction, apart from pledging budgetary support. However, the move was suspended as the loan proposal by NABARD was more attractive.

The State will now cancel the guarantee and budgetary support pledged for HUDCO and issue a fresh guarantee and budgetary support for NABRAD. The banks are insisting on a State government guarantee as the VISL has no resources to repay the loan for the time being. It will start getting the payment back from the port operation only after 15 years of operation by Adani Group, the port developer.

A ‘guarantee’ is a legal obligation for a State government to make payments and protect the lender from the risk of default by a borrower. The Cabinet meeting also authorised the managing director of the VISL to sign the loan agreements. The government will bear the interest on the loan taken from NABARD.

