Vizhinjam port: Kerala government extends olive branch as protests continue to rage

Govt. ready to hold talks with representatives of striking fishers

As the protests against the Vizhinjam port by the fishermen and their families under the aegis of the Latin Archdiocese of Thiruvananthapuram continued to rage on the third day on Thursday, the Kerala government has extended an olive branch and evinced its willingness to hold talks with the representatives of the striking fishermen on Friday.

Speaking to The Hindu, Monsignor Eugene H. Pereira, vicar general, Latin Archdiocese, said: “Minister for Fisheries V. Abdurahiman has called us and informed of the readiness of the government to hold talks. The Minister spoke from New Delhi and he would be reaching Kochi on Friday. The venue and the time for the conciliatory talks have not been fixed, but the Minister informed that these would be intimated by Friday,” said Msgr Pereira.

However, ahead of the talks, both sides have clearly made public their stance on the issue. Ports Minister Ahammad Devarkovil reiterated the government’s stance that any demand to stop the work on the port project cannot be agreed upon.

Whereas, Msgr Pereira said the fishermen cannot step back from their demands at this juncture. Any decision without meeting the main demand of stopping the construction of the breakwater to hold a scientific study to assess the damage along the coastline will not be accepted, he said.

Shashi Tharoor, MP, who had met Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday seeking a solution to the issue, told the media that stalling the port work cannot be entertained, but the genuine demands of the fishermen should be met.

Meanwhile, tension prevailed on the port premises when the striking fishermen attempted to enter the construction site, pushing aside police barricades. As the fishermen pushed aside the barricades in a bid to make their way, the police stopped them. Later, the police allowed them to enter the site in order to avoid a confrontation.

Four policemen were injured when Leader of the Opposition V. D. Satheesan visited the protest venue. His visit apparently created a division among the fishermen, with one section viewing it as a move to politicise the issue. A heated argument ensued between the two sections of fishermen over the visit and the policemen were injured in the ensuing chaos.

On the other hand, the Adani Port authorities engaged in the construction are of the view that the State government should resolve the issue.