Vizhinjam port: Issues on land acquisition to be solved

February 26, 2022 18:36 IST

An inter -ministerial meeting of the Vizhinjam International Deepwater Multi-purpose Seaport has decided to settle all issues related to the land acquisition for the development of the port.

The meet will also deliberate upon the speeding up the distribution of remaining compensation to be paid for the land owners under the provisions of the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation, and Resettlement Act 2013.

The decision was taken at the meeting called by Vizhinjam International Seaport Ltd. recently to review the progress of the port construction and solve issues related to various departments. The meeting also decided to avoid a situation of losing any working days at the Vizhinjam fishing harbour.

The issues related to rehabilitation, employment availability, environment impact study, land acquisition, and rail connectivity were discussed in the meeting presided by Port Minister Ahammed Devarkovil. Ministers Saji Cheriyan, K. Rajan, and Antony Raju, and senior officials from various departments took part in the meeting.