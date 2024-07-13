Vizhinjam port is UDF’s brainchild, says Satheesan 

Kerala should be proud of the Vizhinjam port project, which was the brainchild of the United Democratic Front (UDF), Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan said here on Saturday. When asked why he was not invited to the inaugural function of the port project, he said it was for the public to judge.

ADVERTISEMENT

The design and engineering work of the Vizhinjam port project was completed at the time of the K. Karunakaran government when M.V. Raghavan was Minster for the Ports. The Oommen Chandy government decided to make the project a reality, he said.

LDF’s initial stance

“Pinarayi Vijayan, who called the project a ₹600-crore scam then, is now claiming credit for it. The LDF tried to instigate fishworkers by saying that the fisheries sector will be in trouble due to the project and fishing will not be possible from Poovar to Neendakara,” he said. By not boycotting the inaugural function, the UDF assumed the role of a creative Opposition, Mr. Satheesan said.

“Of the State’s share of ₹5,500 crore for the project, only ₹850 crore has been handed out in the past eight years. Rail-road connectivity is still unfinished. The State government has not made any initiatives for connectivity in the eight years,” he said.

Rehabilitation package

Mr. Satheesan said the Oommen Chandy government had announced a rehabilitation package of ₹472 crore for those affected when a seawall was constructed for the port. This package too had not been implemented.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.