Vizhinjam port gets ISPS certification from IMO; commercial operations likely to begin by September

April 05, 2024 09:12 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Ahead of the scheduled opening of the Vizhinjam International Seaport, the port has obtained the International Ship and Port Facility Security (ISPS) Code certification from the International Maritime Organization (IMO), a specialised agency of the United Nations. This approval is mandatory for international ships to operate to and from the port. The approval is also applicable for high-speed cargo, bulk carriers, and other cargo ships.

This code was first developed after the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, which increased the likelihood of similar incidents in maritime transportation. The ISPS Code is followed by all countries around the world. Implementing the code helps make maritime transport safer and reduces the possibility of terrorist attacks. Stringent security measures are implemented at ports to obtain this certification.

Meanwhile, the port is expected to begin the trial run of port operations in May by pressing barges loaded with containers. According to the officials with the Adani Group, which develops the port on Design, Build, Finance, Operate, Transfer (DBFOT) basis, they are hopeful of commencing the full-fledged commercial operations of the port by Onam.

Around 79 percent of the breakwater construction – a major component of the port work – has been completed, while 90 percent of the berth construction is over. Similarly, dredging and reclamation work have been completed at around 90 percent. The cumulative progress of the work is around 80 percent. Out of the 32 cranes required for the port operation, as many as 15 cranes, including four ship-to-shore cranes, have already arrived here, while 17 cranes will be delivered in April and May. A ship carrying six cranes is expected to berth at the port next week.

The automation work of the cranes brought here for port operations is expected to take some time. However, the officials are ambitious about starting the operations by next September. The Vizhinjam port also received a sum of ₹145 crore from the Centre under the scheme for special assistance to States for capital investment. Though the port authorities have placed a proposal to get financial assistance of ₹1,080 crore, the Centre has turned down the proposal after the State failed to meet the mandatory conditions attached to the scheme, including branding of the previously funded projects under the scheme. The ₹145 crore was allotted as the fund allotted for the previous fiscal was restructured.