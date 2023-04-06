Vizhinjam Port: Cabinet accords guarantee for Rs 3600 HUDCO loan

April 06, 2023 12:08 am | Updated 12:08 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Cabinet on Wednesday accorded government guarantee for the ₹3,600 crore loan sought by the Vizhinjam International Seaport Limited (VISL) from Housing and Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO) in connection with port construction. Earlier, the Finance department approved a proposal to take a loan from HUDCO through a bridge loan to meet expenses.

According to the office of the Port Minister, the VISL requires around ₹3,600 crore to meet the immediate expense of the port construction. A sum of ₹1,350 crore is required for ensuring the rail-road connectivity including the expense required for the land acquisition. Further, according to the agreement between the State government and Adani Ports, Kerala will have to give Adani Ports a total of ₹1,450 crore in connection with the construction of breakwater.

The agreement also stipulates that ₹346 crore has to be given when 30 per cent of the breakwater is completed. Though the State government assured that the first tranche of funds would be handed over to the concessionaire company in March itself, it could give only Rs 100 crore. In addition, the Vizhinjam port project is entitled to get a viability gap funding (VGF) of Rs 1,635 crore to be shared by the Centre and the State governmenment - Rs 818 crore and Rs 817 crore respectively - to boost its viability.

The Centre has recently approved the VGF worth Rs 818 crore to the concessionaire company, while the State government share of Rs 817 crore is due. The HUDCO loan is aimed at meeting all these expenses as the State government was unable to meet all these expenses due to its precarious financial situation. The construction of the Rs 7,525 crore all-weather port has been progressing fast after the months-long fishermen’s struggle at the port site.

According to the agreement, the Adani Ports will operate the port for 40 years, extendable by 20 more years, once the port is commissioned, while the state government will get a portion of the revenue from the port after 15 years.

