Vizhinjam port: all-party meet fails to end stand-off

Fishermen firm that port work should be stopped

Special Correspondent THIRUVANANTHAPURAM
August 23, 2022 21:02 IST

Even as the protest against the Vizhinjam port by fishermen led by the Latin Archdiocese, Thiruvananthapuram, continued for the eighth day on Tuesday, an all-party meeting convened by the District Collector failed to end the stand-off between them and authorities.

The meeting, chaired by Minister V. Sivankutty, urged to maintain law and order at the project site.

Soon after the meeting, representatives of the fishermen criticised the government and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Speaking to mediapersons, Fr. Theodacious D’cruz of the Latin Archdiocese, said the fishermen would not end the stir without stopping the construction works of the port. The Chief Minister had failed to understand the reality and Ministers were ridiculing them, he said.

Alluding to the controversial ‘get out’ remarks of Mr. Vijayan against mediapersons, Fr D’cruz said the fishermen should not be treated in such a manner. The protesters also criticised the Chief Minister and the Port Minister while raising their demands.

The protesting fishermen and their families disrupted the port works on Tuesday by barging into the high-security port premises pushing aside police barricades.

The fishermen from Beemapally joined hands with the protesters by taking out a rally to the protest venue.

Ministers Antony Raju and G.R. Anil, people’s representatives, senior police officers, representatives of political parties, archdiocese representatives, and others took part in the all-party meeting.

As part of intensifying the protest, the fishermen will hold a rally of fishing vessels in the sea from Perumathura to the Vizhinjam port on August 29.

