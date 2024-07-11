Vizhinjam port a testament to unwavering commitment of government, says CM

The ship receiving event scheduled at the Vizhinjam international seaport in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday signifies a monumental moment in Kerala’s maritime history and stands as a testament to the unwavering commitment of the Left Democratic Front government to the State’s development, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said.

In a post shared on X,’= Mr. Vijayan said that a with a total investment of ₹8,867 crore, including ₹ 5,595 crore from the State government and ₹818 crore from the Central government, Vizhinjam port will create over 5,000 direct job opportunities and significantly boost the industry, commerce, transportation, and tourism sectors.

Lauding the Adani Group, the port developer, for their efforts in ensuring the completion of this project, the Chief Minister said Vizhinjam port exemplifies a successful public-private partnership, highlighting the potential of collaborative development. The celebration of the achievement scheduled on Friday, welcoming the first mother ship, San Fernando, will mark a new era of progress and prosperity for Kerala, he said.

In a Facebook post, Ports Minister V.N. Vasavan said the berthing of the vessel was a momentous occasion for the State. The Chief Minister will formally welcome the ship on Friday with the Union Minister for Ports, Shipping, and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal, attending the function as the chief guest.

