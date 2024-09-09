Vizhinjam on its way to establishing itself as transshipment hub; fifth ship berthed

The Vizhinjam International Seaport is steadily becoming a major player in global maritime trade as trial operations continue to gather momentum, said Vizhinjam International Seaport Limited (VISL). The latest vessel to berth is MSC KAYLEY, marking another milestone for the port. The ship with 16.5 meter draft successfully berthed at the port on Monday.

In addition, another ship MSC SUAPE VII will soon anchor at vizhinjam, underscoring its growing importance, soon after the discharge of containers brought in here by the MSC KAYLEY. With a total of five ships from the Mediterranean Shipping Co (MSC) having berthed at the port, Vizhinjam is well on its way to establishing itself as a key transshipment hub, positioning India on the global shipping map.

This wave of arrivals reflects the port’s strategic potential and operational readiness for larger global trade activity, said VISL in a Facebook post.